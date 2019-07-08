CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney hosted a free public health fair Wednesday in the Flour Bluff High School.

Parents were able to take their kids to get free physicals, hearing exams and immunization shots.

"We've had all kinds of stories from the parents saying, 'My kids wouldn't be able to play sports if it weren't for the free physicals,'" said Belinda Flores, director of the South Coastal Area Health Education Center. "We've had several single moms that have had several children at our high schools that all want to play football or baseball, and so this really helps out."

According to organizers, the health fairs are held for different school districts and areas. The next health fair will take place in the West Oso Independent School District in September.

