Corpus Christi ISD to continue to provide free meals for students

This is the 6th year the district has offered free meals.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District will again provide free breakfast and lunch to students for the upcoming school year.

The Community Eligibility Program (CEP), which operates under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program, will reduce burdens for families and ensure every child has nutritious meals during the school year.

“We are delighted to continue caring for our students with free meals,” said Mary Boyd, Director of the district’s Office of Food Services. “Last year, we served over 2.1 million nutritious breakfasts and over 3.5 million lunches, in addition to our supper program. Good nutrition is essential for learning, and our meals all meet and exceed TDA/USDA guidelines.”

