CCISD: Opportunities for immunization shots for all students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with the Corpus Christi ISD announced that there will be several opportunities for students of all grade levels to receive their immunization shots this month.

CCISD officials said it's an chance for students to avoid being dropped from enrollment due to non-compliance of immunizations.

According to the district, students who are not insured or those who have Medicaid or CHIPS will be able to receive their vaccinations at no charge.

Students who have insurance will be provided with an order to obtain their immunizations at local pharmacies, school leaders said.

Parents or guardians will need to be present and provide a shot record or a copy of a letter from their campus nurse verifying the immunizations needed.

Elementary Students

Tuesday, October 27

8:15 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Dr. J.A. Garcia Elementary School, 1945 Gollihar

Middle and High School Students

Wednesday, October 28

9 a.m. - 11 a.m. – Roy Miller High School, 1 Battlin Buc Blvd

1 p.m. - 3 p.m. – Cunningham Middle School at South Park, 2901 McArdle

Thursday, October 29

1 p.m. - 3 p.m. – Harold C. Kaffie Middle School, 5922 Brockhampton St

