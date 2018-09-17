The Fulton Learning Center received a gift of books Monday along with a promise of matching funds for a weekend book fair.

The school suffered roof damage that led to hundreds of books being destroyed.

With Clifford the Big Red Dog on hand, students celebrated the gift Monday with an assembly to show off some of the books being donated by Scholastic Book Fairs, Lifetouch Photography and the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association.

Principal Rose Tran said the almost 1,000 books being donated are books that their teachers have requested.

"Amazing. Just to feel the support out there for us that has been so monumental, so the feeling has been amazing," Tran said.

Tran said the roof still has leaks and the library furniture was destroyed by the storm, but the gifts will go a long way toward helping with repairs.

Fulton was one of just three schools in Texas impacted by Hurricane Harvey that were chosen to receive the books and a 50-percent match by Lifetouch employees that can be used for more books and school supplies.

