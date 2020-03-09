G-P ISD prepares to roll out "PODS" System: what it is & how it works

The PODS system will be specifically for middle and high school students who have opted for in-person learning.

PORTLAND, Texas — Early next week, Gregory-Portland ISD will begin welcoming students whose families have opted for in-person instruction back to campus as the district's Phase 1 plan kicks off.

"Beginning next Tuesday, we're excited to welcome back our elementary students who have chosen the face-to-face option, and they'll be walking through our doors, and we are ready and waiting for them to join us," said G-P ISD Superintendent Dr. Michelle Cavazos. "And then two weeks later (Sept. 21), we will be welcoming our 6th graders, 9th graders and 12th graders, and we’re inviting them, those grades in particular at that time, because for 9th graders and 6th graders it’s their first time in the school, and then for our 12th graders, to ensure that they have optimal time with their teachers to earn all their credits for graduation. And on the 28th, our 7th and 8th graders, and 10th and 11th graders who’ve chosen face-to-face will be joining us."

It was last week when the school district also finalized their Fall UIL plans for extracurricular activities. Click here to learn more.

In-person learning will be a little different at the middle and high school campuses. Cavazos explained those students will return to campus using a 'PODS' system.

"Our PODS system is specifically for secondary schools, middle and high school, and the intent and purpose of that is to maximize safety and maximize social distancing for our students who are coming for face-to-face,” Cavazos said. "These students will be assigned to PODS with students who are in similar extracurricular activities, such as band or athletics, and they will be in a classroom for a duration, and their teachers will rotate to them."

While the PODS System was established to help with social distancing in schools and hallways, Cavazos also explained that in the event someone should test positive for the coronavirus, the system can actually help as a contact tracing tool.

"Another reason for having those PODS, is if a student within that POD tests positive for COVID, we’re able to isolate and track for those students and minimize that exposure, and in a worst-case scenario, have to quarantine that set of students in that POD, but not the entire school."

The school district also published a video that helps break down how the following will operate through the PODS System:

How students will be expected to enter the campus

Walking through the halls and on the way to extracurricular activities

A restroom check-out system

How lunch periods will work

"Mask breaks"... and more

You can click here to watch the district's full video outlining the PODS system.

Cavazos explained that while campuses are preparing to welcome students back in for face-to-face instruction, that at this time, about 60-percent of students would prefer to continue with remote learning. Those who may want to transition to in-person learning will have the option to do so for the second grading period, which would be mid-October.

As some students get ready to get back on campus, Cavazos said the district has been doing what they can to continue protecting those who have been working in the buildings since the very beginning of the pandemic.

"We are taking every step possible to protect all employees, as you know throughout the entire pandemic in March, when we sent teachers and students home, it was our custodians, and our maintenance and our operations crews and even with cafeteria and transportation, that had boots on the ground out this entire thing."

Cavazos says the district is providing these key staff members all the PPE, sanitation and gear they need to work safely in their spaces.

"We get a lot of, 'when can we just go back to normal?' Which is what we want to know, too, but we know that this is temporary, and we don't know for how long," Cavazos said. "In the meantime, we're working to ensure and maximize the safety of our students and staff and community."

When it comes to any and all back-to-school plans, Cavazos said it's a collaborative effort right alongside the San Patricio County Health Authority, Dr. James Mobley.

Mobley explained that each week, there are multiple conversations and updates shared between him and area superintendents.

"As we start to slowly and cautiously re-open, then we'll be continuing to watch these updates to see if we have an increase in the County," Mobley said. "I'm in constant communication with all seven independent school districts."

G-P ISD's Phase 1 plan will begin right after the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend. Because of this, she and Mobley are encouraging fellow San Patricio County residents to do what they can to stay safe and slow the spread of COVID-19.

"Many people say we'll see a spike after Labor Day, so I encourage all the citizens in my County and really in the area to stick with us for another month. I know this is hard. It's getting very old," Mobley said.