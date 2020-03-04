CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Garcia Arts and Education Center now has a virtual literacy program for students to take part in from home. The center posts read-a-long videos on their Facebook page Monday through Friday to help kids learn while they aren't in school.

The program is aimed towards Pre-K up to 5th grade. They're posting videos at certain hours for each grade level starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m.

Texas A&M Corpus Christi students, who are tutors at the Garcia Center, help make the videos and can earn a paycheck, too.

Alexa Hernandez is one of the tutors, she says regardless of the pay she enjoys helping students and can to this experience and put it towards her future.

"Personally, a lot of us are education majors, so basically us being able to do that is kind of already helping us with our careers," Hernandez said.

Starting next week the Garcia Center will start offering the read-a-longs in Spanish and add a virtual math and science program.