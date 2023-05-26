GED classes with Crossroads bringing you closer to your future goals

Classes are free and have in-person instructors for additional assistance with learning and comprehension.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crossroads Adult Education Literacy Program now facilitates High School Equivalency (HSE) GED Prep and English as a Second Language (ESL) courses at the Coastal Compass Classroom, located at 5301 Weber Rd.

GED classes take place in the Classroom Monday through Thursday mornings from 9am-12pm and ESL classes are held Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6:00-8:30pm.

Both classes are FREE and have in-person instructors for additional assistance with learning and comprehension.

Call 361-561-8488 or email crossroads@esc2.net for more information about either the GED or ELS courses offered by Crossroads.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!