Education

GED classes with Crossroads bringing you closer to your future goals

Classes are free and have in-person instructors for additional assistance with learning and comprehension.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crossroads Adult Education Literacy Program now facilitates High School Equivalency (HSE) GED Prep and English as a Second Language (ESL) courses at the Coastal Compass Classroom, located at 5301 Weber Rd. 

GED classes take place in the Classroom Monday through Thursday mornings from 9am-12pm and ESL classes are held Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6:00-8:30pm. 

Both classes are FREE and have in-person instructors for additional assistance with learning and comprehension. 

Call 361-561-8488 or email crossroads@esc2.net for more information about either the GED or ELS courses offered by Crossroads. 

