GED classes with Crossroads bringing you closer to your future goals

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crossroads Adult Education Literacy Program now facilitates High School Equivalency (HSE) GED Prep and English as a Second Language (ESL) courses at the Coastal Compass Classroom, located at 5301 Weber Rd.
GED classes take place in the Classroom Monday through Thursday mornings from 9am-12pm and ESL classes are held Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6:00-8:30pm.
Both classes are FREE and have in-person instructors for additional assistance with learning and comprehension.
Call 361-561-8488 or email crossroads@esc2.net for more information about either the GED or ELS courses offered by Crossroads.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Corpus Christi firefighter saves graduation day for Calallen students
- Nueces County deputies have wild 'tail' to tell after wrestling alligator
- 'He blew me away': 13-year-old becomes radio station DJ in Corpus Christi
- Sean Strawbridge resigns as Port of Corpus Christi CEO
- Valero officials: No 'offsite concerns' nor injuries reported during refinery fire
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.