Got debt? Here's what you need to know before taking out student loans

One TAMU-CC student found out just how quickly student loan debt can compound, even before repayment begins.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With college application deadlines approaching, high school students are faced with the difficult decision of choosing how they pay for college.

While some students may opt to not attend college, a puzzling decision is left for those that do -- how to pay for their education.

When students receive their financial aid packages from their respective schools, the contents can vary depending on the student's qualifications. According to the Federal Student Aid website, grants, loans, and work study funds are some of the many different types of aid students can see in their packages.

Maria Serna, Assistant Director of Financial Aid at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, said that students have more options available to them than they realize when they decide to make the next transition in their education. According to Serna, making sure that students understand the type of funds that are in their financial aid package can make all the difference.

“We counsel our students to make sure that they understand what their different options are, and that if they’re accepting the loans,” Serna said, “yes, you may get this money up front and more automatically, but with the work study that's money that you're not going into debt for.”

When paying for higher education, students often aren’t provided with enough information or resources to effectively map out their options. TAMU-CC graduate Natalie Ramirez currently works for an ophthalmologist out of San Antonio. Ramirez owes around $30,000 in student loans, not including the ones her parents took out on her behalf.

After graduating Ramirez quickly realized the impacts that student loan debt had on her life post graduation, and wishes she would have known more while she was in school.

“I don't have a lot of established credit to begin with,” Ramirez said. “So having such a big debt on my credit history does make it kind of look bad. It makes me look bad.”

While students typically receive a six-month grace period after graduation before they have to pay back their student loans, Ramirez quickly found that even without repayments, her life still revolved around her existing debt.

Ramirez adds that one thing she wants future students to understand is financial literacy and what that can mean when navigating options to pursue higher education.

“I definitely wished I had more financial literacy when it came to taking out those loans,” Ramirez said. “Even the loans that are tied to my parents, I feel like I didn't fully understand that implication on them and how it affects them now.”

When filling out a FAFSA application, students are encouraged to submit the application as soon as possible. The reason for the swift turnaround is because students who apply sooner can receive more grants and more forms of non-repayable aid.

“There are a couple of things that we notice. Number one, for example, is waiting too late,” Serna said. “Financial aid is awarded on a first-come first-serve basis, and so students that submit their applications earlier definitely tend to get more of the free money versus students who wait until later. That's when we start to see more student loans.”

Serna adds that while financial aid can vary depending on the student, the office itself will prevent students from taking out more than they would initially need to cover costs.

“A lot of students don't understand exactly what they're accepting or declining and so their first instinct is to accept the whole amount. Well the good news is that we limit how much a student can borrow,” Serna said.

Students have the option when viewing their award letter to accept or decline awards either completely or partially. Serna said that oftentimes students take more money off the table then they would need.

“More often than not, sometimes students who don't even need to borrow will opt for it because they may be eligible to receive it, but they don't have to accept it,” Serna said.

While students have the option to accept or decline their awards package, students like Ramirez said that when it came time to pay her tuition, declining her award package wasn't an option, and even ended with her parents having to tackle some of that debt as well.

“I couldn't drop out of school. I had to continue going. They were putting up this money for me, they wanted me to go and achieve my dreams and do something they didn't have the opportunity to do either,” Ramirez said.

Direct PLUS Loans are types of student aid that parents or legal guardians are responsible for. The loan covers the cost of attendance for the student to attend their respective university, making them very costly to take out.

“I feel like in some way they didn't know what they were getting themselves into when they signed off on that loan,” Ramirez said. “And when we continued to take out loans throughout the rest of the year to finish my schooling, in a way I feel almost not just indebted to my school, but to my parents.”

As of July 1, 2022, the fixed interest rate on a Direct PLUS Loan is 6.28% according to the Federal Student Aid website. While the loan offers the parent a chance to help their dependent continue their education, financial responsibility is tied to them and cannot be passed on to the child. This makes the loan a hard pill to swallow for parents who want to help their child but don’t have the finances to do so.

“Initially when we were sitting down and talking about school, it wasn't so much of a hard conversation. It was just more like an emotional conversation,” Ramirez said. “Because my parents wanted absolutely anything and everything for me to go to school. They said ‘yes, we'll take out the loans, we'll just have to pay them back,’ and now we’re both tied together for school.”

Even though Ramirez and her parents are still tackling the issue to repay her student debt, she does believe that current and prospective students should evaluate what is important to them before committing to higher education.

“If I would have gone to school to continue a nursing career, or become a lawyer or something like that, then I would feel a little bit more justified,” Ramirez said.

Serna assures students that when the time is right, TAMU-CC's Financial Aid Office will be there to make sure there is no confusion when it’s time to sign on the dotted line.

“We always counsel our students to borrow responsibly,” Serna said. “So we offer students enough to finance their education typically starting off with tuition and fees. So what we do is we meet with students one-on-one to actually sit down and discuss, 'okay, how much are we looking at here?'”

Despite her financial situation, Ramirez said that she will always have fond memories of being an Islander and being able to pursue her education.

“College is an experience that everyone should get to go and do. I did have fun in college. It definitely changed a lot of the outlooks I have on a lot of different things,” Ramirez said.