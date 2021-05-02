'Green Heart Exchange' program helping international students get educated in the Coastal Bend

One high school student from the Netherlands now lives with her host family in Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Traveling aboard during a pandemic may not sound ideal, but students in the Coastal Bend are making it work through a state exchange student program.

Every year, between 600 and 700 international students travel and stay in the Coastal Bend through the Green Heart Exchange program.

That number went to zero when embassies across the globe shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fast forward to this school year, most embassies have reopened allowing students to travel but the challenge is getting schools here to allow students to attend.

Luckily, it all worked out for Quirine Noordoven, a high student from the Netherlands, who now lives with her host family in Corpus Christi. Surprisingly, she said this was the best time to travel to the U.S. because the Netherlands is on lockdown.

"When I talk to my friends and family back home, they are always in their house and compared to here, I'm always outside doing stuff, so for me it was a really good choice to come over here," Noordoven said.

Noordoven added that she's learned so much by being here and her new friends and family have learned so much from her.

She will return to the Netherlands in June where she said she plans to pursue a medical career in the military.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.