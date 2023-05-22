x
Education

Gregory-Portland superintendent Cavazos decides to stay put

The district's top administrator was offered the superintendent's job at Arlington ISD.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gregory-Portland ISD Superintendent Michelle Cavazos will be staying on with the district after being offered the top job at Arlington ISD.

G-PISD announced Monday night that Cavazos signed a 5-year contract to stay on with the Wildcats.

In a statement, Cavazos expressed appreciation and thanks to both districts.

“I am in full support and in debt to both districts and boards for their support. In the end however, I determined that there are some things of infinite value, none of which have anything to do with compensation."

It is unknown what Arlington ISD's compensation package included, but G-PISD countered with an annual compensation of $265,000, as well as annual contributions to her supplemental retirement plan for the next five years.

“Dr. Cavazos is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of leader,” said Board President Tim Flinn. “We know that, and apparently other districts recognize it as well."

Flinn said G-P was ready to begin the search for Cavazos' replacement, if needed, since, in addition to a teacher shortage, a superintendent shortage is also taking place. 

