Gregory-Portland superintendent Cavazos decides to stay put

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gregory-Portland ISD Superintendent Michelle Cavazos will be staying on with the district after being offered the top job at Arlington ISD.
G-PISD announced Monday night that Cavazos signed a 5-year contract to stay on with the Wildcats.
In a statement, Cavazos expressed appreciation and thanks to both districts.
“I am in full support and in debt to both districts and boards for their support. In the end however, I determined that there are some things of infinite value, none of which have anything to do with compensation."
It is unknown what Arlington ISD's compensation package included, but G-PISD countered with an annual compensation of $265,000, as well as annual contributions to her supplemental retirement plan for the next five years.
“Dr. Cavazos is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of leader,” said Board President Tim Flinn. “We know that, and apparently other districts recognize it as well."
Flinn said G-P was ready to begin the search for Cavazos' replacement, if needed, since, in addition to a teacher shortage, a superintendent shortage is also taking place.
