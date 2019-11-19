CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Carroll High School drumline, cheerleaders and even the Tigerettes were all on hand Monday morning for a special ground breaking ceremony.

Monday marked the beginning of construction on the new Mary Carroll High School campus.

The new campus will be built at the corner of Saratoga and Kostoryz, just down the road from its previous building site at Weber and Saratoga. That site was deemed too close to nearby Navy Air Operations.

The new 60-acre campus will feature a state-of-the-art computer lab and lots of other amenities. The $175 million project is being funded by a bond issue approved by voters last year.

"Just an awesome feeling. Overwhelming that we're getting this new state-of-the-art facility for our students," Carroll High School Principal Dr. Jamie Copeland said. "We want the very best for our students, and we're excited for it to open."

If all goes as planned, administrators hope the new campus will be ready for students by the 2022 school year.

