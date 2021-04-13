Premont ISD's 'Grow Your Own Educator Academy' gives high school students who want a career in education a chance to teach

These young hopeful teachers come from not only the Premont school district but Brooks County and Freer.

PREMONT, Texas — So far, there are 19 high school students who attend the Premont elementary school every other day to help teach the students there. Those 19 students are all part of the first year of the 'Grow Your Own Educator Academy.’

"These are high school kids that have an interest in going into the teaching profession, so we are one of the few districts that afford them to have college credits and real life opportunity at the same time," Supterindentent Steve VanMatre said.

"I signed up to do this because what I want to go for is coaching," student Andrea Cantu said. "But also teaching, I did this because I really love being with kids. I have two nephews who I help at home so I want to come here and help them as well.”



These young hopeful teachers come from not only the Premont school district but Brooks County and Freer as well.

VanMatre believes that this dual credit program will help many of these high schoolers get a head start on their career and hopefully come back to South Texas to teach.

