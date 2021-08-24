Half day classes for students at Riviera ISD this week to lessen COVID spread

School districts across South Texas are working to protect students and staff from the coronavirus.

RIVIERA, Texas — Teachers are busy disinfecting their classrooms with a fog gun during the lunch hour because that's when school lets out in the Rivera Independent School District. The district has switched to half day classes as it tries to fight back against rising COVID numbers among its students.

Superintendent Patricia Thornton said the good news is no one who has tested positive showed any serious signs of infection.

"We are now almost at 7% so nearly 30 students including a couple of faculty members have tested positive," Thornton said. "Of those, we have had eight who are fully recovered and are eligible to attend school yesterday. So our students who have tested positive, I'm very happy to report they are experiencing mild symptoms."

The school district now requires that all teachers and students wear a mask. However, there is an opt out form for those teachers and students to fill out if they don't want to wear one.

"I will say, we've had about a 95% of our teachers wearing the mask and of our students, I would say anywhere from 75 to 80% of our students," she said.