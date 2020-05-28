CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Miller High School's graduating seniors took part in what they are calling a 'Sunset Caravan.' Tonight, they traveled from campus to Whataburger Field where they were treated to a tribute at the Harbor Bridge.
"It's very different," graduating senior Madison Ramos said. "I haven't seen anyone do this except for now because of what's happening and I'm glad I get to see everyone before graduation."
The Harbor Bridge was lit up purple and gold tonight in honor of the Miller Buccaneers.
"Once a Buc, always a Buc."
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- TROPIC TOPICS: El Niño vs La Niña
- Video of Amazon delivery driver praying on doorstep touches hearts all over America
- PMIS or MIS: An illness that seems to be affecting some children who have been infected with the coronavirus
- NAS-CC Investigation: Officials said Adam Salim Alsahli expressed support for Al-Qaeda and the Jihadist ideology on social media