CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While children under the age of five may not be headed to school this year, that doesn't mean they can't get a head start on the curriculum. There's a free program offering just that here in the Coastal Bend.

Not only is this program free, it's educational, and parents don't have to leave their home to take advantage of it. It's called Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters, or HIPPY for short, and is for children between the ages of two and five.

Here's how it works: A person from HIPPY visits a home once a week from September to June and provides parents with tools and activities to get their child school ready -- emphasis on the "parents." HIPPY's goal is not just to teach the child, but to teach parents how to teach their children themselves.

"Our main focus is that the parent is the child's first teacher, so we give the parents all of the tools and the curriculum and everything that they need to be able to work with their own child at home," Program Coordinator Sabrina Juarez said.

Juarez said last year 138 students completed the program and parents shared success stories about how their child improved. She said the program is offered in English as well as Spanish, and they also offer a similar program for children on the autism spectrum.

If you want to learn more about the HIPPY program, call 361-561-8606.

