How the coronavirus has impacted high school homecoming traditions in South Texas

With some schools celebrating homecoming virtually or not at all, the Texas tradition to wear a mum has fallen to the wayside.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Homecoming season is among us in the Coastal Bend, but celebrating will look a bit different for schools this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One campus still showing school spirit is Miller High School. Their theme is "Home Sweet Homecoming" since many of the students will be celebrating remotely this year.

Usually, the celebration consists of a large pep rally, decorating the school, and hosting a dance, but that's not happening this year.

Priscila Baldillez is the sponsor for Miller Student Council. She said students will still get a chance to participate in dress up days and they'll be crowning the king and queen virtually.

Baldillez said this way they can keep the homecoming tradition alive.

"We are always willing to work with something,” Baldillez said. “We'll always reach out and make sure our students are supported by the community and let our community and all our Miller grads know there's always a home for them here."

Robstown ISD's homecoming is also going to look a bit different this year.

No one will be on foot for their community parade, cars only.

The pep rally, where they burn their school's initials, will be exclusively for high school students.

Savanah Hinojosa is a senior at Robstown ISD and said she'll take whatever she can get.

"We know, like last year, those seniors had a lot taken away from them so we're glad that they are finding ways to make sure that we get to have these memories,” said Hinojosa.

When it comes to shopping for mums, Super Crafts is a vibrant pink store front in Corpus Christi that sells everything your DIY heart desires.

They say they shine the most during homecoming season. Emma Nguyen is the manager of Superstar Crafts.



Nguyen said homecoming season is when they make the most profit.

"During homecoming season we will turn half of our store into everything homecoming. Mums, trinkets, ribbons,” said Nguyen.



This year they've designated mum decor to just one corner. Nguyen said usually they'll begin stocking the store with mum decorations in August, but because many schools pushed back or canceled their homecoming plans, she didn't start setting anything out until October.



Nguyen said this year less than 10 percent of sales are from homecoming crafts.

Without the flow of cash she said she's had to let a lot of employees go.



"We just have me and another staff,” said Nguyen. “We don't even have more people."

Not being able to anticipate COVID-19, Nguyen said they have hundreds of shipments containing ribbons, flowers, bells and more that won’t get used this year.



Nguyen said if the store isn't able to sell the crafts, they'll be unable to pay back the loan they used to purchase them, and she'll start accruing interest.



"When you borrow money to buy the stuff and after homecoming season you have to pay back the loan, but now it has to sit there for another year,” said Nguyen.

Nguyen said with homecoming season being a dud, the store is tailoring crafts to gear up for the holidays.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: