CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Homeschooling can be difficult for parents and students. We're seeing that right now. But how about the upcoming school year - what are those conversations like with so much uncertainty?

Leslie Hernandez is a mother who plans to enroll her daughter in public school for the first time in August. She's worried about what could happen if the school is delayed because of the pandemic.

"I don't have a backup plan for what I'm going to do if there's no school," Hernandez said.

At this point, her daughter is in pre-school 5 days a week and she and her husband work full time. Planning to move to big kids' school or not is a concern for the family.

"The transition from daycare, I don't know if they nap, what time they eat, her whole routine is going to change," Hernandez said. Hernandez says she hasn't been notified about registration from Latch-Key programs.

"I guess because they can't communicate anything, it makes it difficult as a parent," Hernandez added.

There is also no word on whether the new school term will start on schedule.

"As a new parent, not knowing anything, not even the process, makes it difficult," Hernandez said.

