How one teacher at Fannin Elementary is working to keep her students engaged virtually

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Teachers are ramping up their creativity when it comes to virtual learning, keeping students engaged and lifting their spirits during this challenging time.

At the end of the virtual school day, Sandra Aleman signs off in a unique way. The Pre-K inclusion teacher at Fannin Elementary School sings to her students.

The 'goodbye' song, she said, is a way to help connect with her students as so many teachers adapt to a new way of interaction online.

"Teachers everywhere are trying to establish those relationships that we would normally do face to face. We're trying to find alternative ways to make those connections with those students," said Aleman.

Aleman has been teaching for 26 years and knows it's important to build a positive classroom environment every day. She said the song does just that.

"I call them by their name, and recap on something we've learned from the day," said Aleman.

Fannin Elementary School Principal Dr. Analisa Farah said this is just one more way of how educators are helping students make the transition to remote learning.

"I go into her room and I leave there smiling. She's energetic, she loves her students, she feels that, and the students feel that as well," said Farah.

"I love, love, love, my job and the influence I have over these little ones," said Aleman. "My favorite quote is 'teachers who love teaching have students who love learning', because I love what I do."

Aleman no doubt puts her heart into each lesson from the time she says 'hello' to the time she says 'goodbye.'