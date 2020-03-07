How the coronavirus pandemic is affecting meal services in public school districts

It's the different way in which students will get their meals that might pose a challenge to districts for students on campus and off.

TEXAS, USA — While the program has continued throughout the pandemic, many parents are wondering what school meals will look like when kids are allowed to go back on campuses in the fall.

Catherine Wright Steele with the Texas Department of Agriculture spoke to 3News about the student meal program in our public schools. Sanitation on school campuses will have to be reworked in the wake of the pandemic, but food service programs can handle that.

"Food safety really hasn't changed," Wright Steele said. "We still follow the food safety guidelines and sanitation that we always have."

It's the different way in which students will get their meals that might pose a challenge to districts for students on campus and off.

"That's what we're working out, what school meal service looks like in school year 2021, how can we serve that student who is participating from off campus?" Wright Steele added.

Wright Steele said the TDA is working with schools across the state to fine tune the program for the upcoming school term and funding is available, but there will definitely be some changes.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.