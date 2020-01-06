PREMONT, Texas — Premont ISD was one of the first school districts in Texas to welcome students back to the classroom since closing in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said educational leaders in the state can reopen campuses for in-person school starting today.

A calendar of the month of March remains on the wall in Leticia Ortiz's classroom marking the last time students set foot inside a school.

"I think I'm more excited than the kids are," Ortiz said.

The reopening is part of Premont ISD's phase 3. For the next four days, students will undergo targeted instruction to round out the school year. These are for students who need credit recovery. The district opened its elementary and high school to more than 100 students. Superintendent Steve Vanmatre said they've been planning this for weeks.

"We knew our kids were going to come back; we didn't know when," Vanmatre said. "When the Governor allowed us to have summer school June 1, we immediately sprang into action and developed what I think has been a very, very well thought out plan."

Safety protocols start at the front door. When students first walk into the school, they are given a temperature check to make sure they are not running a fever. They then fill out a form to identify if they've been sick and are given a mask to wear for the rest of the school day.

"We sent one kid home today, had a cough," Vanmatre said.

In the classroom, safety measures include social distancing. In Martin Gonzalez's class, desks are spread out and hand sanitizer is at the ready.

"We currently have five kids in each class, spaced apart," Gonzalez said.

Instead of going from one classroom to the next, students remain in one room for all of their lessons. It's also where they eat lunch. Hannah Rivas was in attendance. She's wrapping up her 8th grade year.

"It was really hard to do the work from home," Rivas said. "Now that we have the teachers helping us, its a lot easier to wrap it up and get ready for the next year."

In the hall, a monitor sits outside the bathroom to make sure students use hand sanitizer. Phase four of the district's plan will focus on summer classes that begin June 15.

