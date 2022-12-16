Ignite your understanding of computers; how they operate, how to fix them, and how to profit

Learn PC hardware troubleshooting, repair and maintenance. Network, security, operating systems and software and gain experience by working with hands-on labs.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Start the new year earning an IGNITE Text Academy CompTIA A+ Certification! Interested parties can join Alana Polk, Career Navigator, at Coastal Compass Education & Career Resource Center located at 5488 S. Padre Island Dr. #1572 in the back of La Palmera Mall on Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 6-7pm for an important information session on how to get started. The program is FREE for qualified participants, lasts 12 weeks, and will prepare attendees for a career working with computers!

Participants will learn:

• PC hardware, PC troubleshooting, repair & maintenance

• Networking

• Security - prevention, troubleshooting, and virus & malware removal

• Operating systems & software

• Gain experience by working with hands-on labs

For more information about this program, contact Alana Polk at Apolk@coastalcompass.org or call 361-906-0703.

