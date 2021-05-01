How you can help support Texas teachers through Teachers Can

Teachers need your help. Find out how you can support them.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This content is sponsored by TeachersCan.org.

Last year was really hard for teachers. The winter storm in February added to their struggles.

In honor of teachers amid Teacher Appreciation Week, 3News is partnering with TeachersCan.org in order to support the teachers and schools that play such an important role in our community.

TEGNA TV stations across Texas, including 3News in Corpus Christi, are partnering with #TeachersCan to help teachers reclaim what was lost, and give teachers what they need in order to be effective. The goal in Texas is to raise $500,000 to meet the needs of classrooms and to fulfill teachers' wish lists.

Here’s how it works:

All individual donations will be matched by #TeachersCan partners across Texas up to $1 MILLION after the April 26 launch.

On May 4 -- Teachers Appreciation Day -- TEGNA-affiliated stations across Texas will help raise an additional $500,000 dollars during a #TeachersCan-A-Thon.

You can help by picking a teacher in your area you want to support or by funding a project of your choice. The campaign runs through May 8.