Hundreds of teachers in Kleberg County get their COVID-19 vaccine on campus

The County Judge made a strong push to get educators there at the top of the list to get their vaccine.

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid is the one who decides where to allocate state vaccines. This time around, teachers and staff of Kleberg County schools were at the top of his list.

According to Kleberg County leaders, the County is the first and only Texas County to provide teachers and staff a vaccine on campus.

Schools that received vaccinations today:

Kingsville Independent School District

Riviera Independent School District

Ricardo Independent School District

King Ranch Independent School District

"It's my absolute best opinion that we had to get the school district immunized; we had to get them immunized as quick as possible," Madrid said.

Madrid said the vaccines are for those who help keep the schools functioning.

"Our educators, our staff members, our lunch folks, our maintenance folks, our bus drivers. Anybody who is in contact with our children needs to be vaccinated," Madrid said.

For Victoria Longoria, an educator at H.M. King, getting her vaccine means she can continue to help protect her students and all those she shares the hallways with.

"Safety for our students is a top priority as an educator," said Longoria.

Madrid added that he hopes this will set the example of what counties across Texas can do for the ones who get up every day and contribute to the future of our kids.

