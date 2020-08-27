Hunt Military Communities delivering school supplies to military families through August

With some help from Operation Homefront, 1,850 backpacks will be delivered to military children in the community. Lynette Hegeman with HMC told 3News giving back-to-school backpacks was not only to help the kids, but mom and dad, too.

“A lot of families have been struggling either with families that they have lost, jobs or now parents are having to home school their children," Hegeman said. "We wanted to try to give children just a little bit more of the experience of going back to school even though a lot of them are not going back to school and kind of left a little bit of that burden from the parents; you normally have to go out and buy the new backpacks, the paper, the pencils."