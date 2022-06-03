Hurricane history blows into Rockport-Fulton with a certain meteorologist

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We all know its weathered enough storms to be the perfect venue; the science behind hurricanes will be front and center at the Fulton Mansion today!
This Sunday, Mar. 6 the Fulton Mansion State Historic Site will be holding a discussion panel on the science of hurricanes and how they impact our Coastal Bend History.
The panel will be featuring our very own Chief Meteorologist, Alan Holt! He'll be joined by Dr. Sam Cuellar, a Nautical Archaeologist from Texas A&M, as well as Joseph Fox of the Fulton Mansion Historic Site.
This event will be held from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at the Fulton Mansion's Visitor Center. It's free and open to the public.
So come out to support this local treasure, and get to know something about our South Texas home.
