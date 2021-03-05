School facilities in Ingleside ISD will be improving thanks to bond dollars

On May 1, voters gave the green light for proposition A, the issuance of $28,800,000 for bonds for the Ingleside ISD school facilities.

INGLESIDE, Texas — Several cities and school districts around the Coastal Bend held elections on May 1.

For the Ingleside Independent School District, the results made the difference of either continuing its need of upgrades for school facilities or a property tax increase.

On Monday, the superintendent of schools expressed his gratitude towards voters.

"Can't tell you how pleased we are for the simple fact that back in 2015, when we passed our first bond issue for 44 million dollars, we built a brand new high school," superintendent Troy Mircovich said.

Mircovich calls it a step in the right direction. It's a step toward the future of education for Ingleside.

On May 1, voters gave the green light for proposition A, the issuance of $28,800,000 for bonds for the Ingleside ISD school facilities. It's money that will be used to upgrade and improve its existing facilities.

"What this allows us to do is to take that same time of concept down to the junior high," Mircovich said. "It also allows us to reestablish some of our elementaries cause we'll do some grade-level changes there but then one of the most exciting things for us, it creates a brand new career tech center."

The new tech center will help provide students what their counterparts in other bigger districts have.

While proposition A passed, prop B, the $3.2 million bond proposal did not. That money would have been earmarked for school athletics and facilities.

