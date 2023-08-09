Select teachers at Ingleside ISD will be armed starting this school year

The district has decided to implement the "Guardian Program," which allows certain staff members to carry firearms on campus.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — School districts are coming up with new ways to keep their kids safe and one South Texas district is allowing staff members to carry firearms this upcoming school year.

Ingleside ISD Superintendent Lynne Porter said in a letter to parents that the district is implementing the Guardian Program, which will allow "highly-trained staff members" to carry firearms on school grounds.

"These staff members have undergone rigorous training conducted by certified law enforcement professionals," the letter said. "Their role as guardians will be solely focused on providing an additional layer of security in the event of an emergency."

Members of the Guardian Program will remain anonymous. All staff members who were chosen already had a license to carry, according to the district officials, who said program will be "closely monitored and regulated."

Signage will soon go up at campuses across the district notifying residents that staff is armed and "may use whatever force is necessary to protect our students, staff and visitors."

Another district in South Texas, Skidmore-Tynan ISD, began a similar program last school year.

