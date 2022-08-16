Ingleside ISD welcomes students back to the classroom

More South Texas schools are welcoming students back this week. Ingleside ISD spent the morning celebrating back-to-school with First Edition!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While many Coastal Bend school districts are entering their second week of school, some are starting their year off this week.

Ingleside ISD welcomed students back on Tuesday, August 16. The district has been in preparation mode all summer long to ensure their students are safe and successful.

Every year the district creates a theme to excite students, this year it’s ‘Back for Smore,’ at Mustang Island!

“They can expect a great education as always,” said Ingleside High School Principal Dr. Steven Edlin.

“Knowing we’re a B campus, which is great for the state of Texas, and we have teachers who have been working hard.”

Superintendent Troy Mirkovich adds that three of their campuses had A ratings.

“We scored an 89 we were one point away from being an A rated district so we’re one point away and that’s what we’re going to work on this year,” said Mr. Mirkovich.

Mirkovich adds he is proud of his teachers and staff for their hard work.

