Student attending in-person classes in Ingleside ISD tests positive for coronavirus

INGLESIDE, Texas — The Inglesie ISD made an announcement via Facebook earlier today revealing that one of the students who chose to return to campus for in-person learning tested positive for COVID. The district said the student was last on campus on September 11.

The student is also part of the middle school volleyball team. According to the district, the 7th and 8th grade volleyball games scheduled against Beeville have been canceled because of the positive result.

In the announcement, district leaders said contact tracing has been completed, and those who may have been exposed have been notified.