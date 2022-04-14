Ingleside ISD purchases new UV technology to sanitize classrooms

The district said devices can kill viruses and bacteria in 11 minutes or less, and no chemicals are used in the process.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ingleside Independent School District now has state-of-the-art technology to help kill viruses and bacteria in just 11 minutes or less, according to the district.

The two R-Zero Arc UV lights can be used anywhere from classrooms to the cafeteria. It's an additional measure the district has taken to ensure the safety of their students.

“We are always trying to find the best way to protect our students,” Superintendent Troy Mircovich said.

The devices were bought through a grant, and although the district has only had it for just a few weeks, they are already seeing the results.

“It can sanitize a room anywhere from a 24-foot radius to a 1,000 square feet,” Director of Maintenance Abram Garcia said.

There are no chemicals, so the device can quickly clean a classroom and when students return there will not be any residue or strong smell.

As of right Thursday, the devices were at the District's two elementary school campuses.

“Seeing how well it works, we could be spreading it out to the rest of our campuses,” Mircovich said.