Ingleside ISD reopening at 50-percent on September 8

Employees with the school district say they are ready to phase in face-to-face learning.

INGLESIDE, Texas — On September 8, Leon Taylor Jr. High School will be opening its doors to students at 50-percent capacity.

"They are excited [teachers]. They became educators because they love children and they want to educate them," said Heather Waugh-Hurta, the campus principal of LTJH.

Excited -- but even more than that -- they're ready.

"There was a plan before we even knew there was a plan," said Ida De La Rosa, 7th grade Science teacher at Ingleside ISD.

"They put in so much work to make sure that we were there where the CDC expected us to be with sanitize stations and setting up the classrooms," 7th/8th grade History teacher Louis Williams said.

De La Rosa said from the beginning, the entire school district has been transparent. She said it has helped with the transition into in-person learning.

"Being prepared and knowing what’s to come, that makes you more comfortable," said De La Rosa.

And for Waugh-Hurta, her and her employees are taking on this school year together, and taking all steps necessary to keep students and staff as safe as possible.

"I’ve been with my staff for several years and we’re definitely close knit and have each others back daily. I have been very blessed," she added.