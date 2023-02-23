Ingleside ISD temporarily on Secure status Thursday after threat to nearby district

A Portland high school was the target of a shooting threat Tuesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ingleside ISD campuses were on Secure status on Thursday after the Ingleside Police Department informed school administration a threat had been made against a neighboring school district.

That status was expected to continue into Friday, but was lifted later Thursday after law enforcement said an imminent threat did not exist.

An increased police presence will continue at the school on Friday, however.

A threat traced to an IP address in Ingleside prompted the heightened security.

On Tuesday, Portland Police Department received a threat claiming someone would "shoot up a HS in Portland."

Parents of that district were informed Tuesday night.