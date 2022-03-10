Ingleside students duct tape school officials to wall... all for a good cause!

INGLESIDE, Texas — This is something you don't see everyday!
Ingleside ISD students got to duct tape some school officials to a wall... all for a good cause!
Dr. Edlin of Ingleside High School and Mr. Kilgore of Leon Taylor Junior High were good sports as students plastered them to a wall.
The students all contributed to Project Graduation IHS 2022 to be able to participate.
