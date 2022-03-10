Ingleside students duct tape school officials to wall... all for a good cause!

Dr. Edlin of Ingleside High School and Mr. Kilgore of Leon Taylor Junior High were good sports as students plastered them to a wall.

INGLESIDE, Texas — This is something you don't see everyday!

Ingleside ISD students got to duct tape some school officials to a wall... all for a good cause!

Dr. Edlin of Ingleside High School and Mr. Kilgore of Leon Taylor Junior High were good sports as students plastered them to a wall.

What teenager DOESN'T want to duct tape their Principals and Asst. Principals to a wall? Shout out to Dr. Edlin of... Posted by Ingleside ISD on Thursday, March 10, 2022

The students all contributed to Project Graduation IHS 2022 to be able to participate.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.