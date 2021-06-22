Je'sani Smith Water Scholarship recipient on her way to study at UT Austin

The scholarship was named in memory of Smith, a KHS senior who was swept away by a rip current during a trip to the beach in 2019.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A King High School graduate got a pretty big surprise when she stepped outside of her home on Tuesday. Graduate Daniella Cole is this year's recipient of the Je'sani Smith Water Scholarship.

She was presented with an oversized check of $1,200 by foundation members, along with lots of goodies.

The scholarship was named in memory of Smith, a KHS senior who was swept away by a rip current during a trip to the beach in 2019.

Cole had to write an essay to explain how she would help educate others about water safety and rip currents. She said she understands the need to make others aware after getting caught in a rip current herself one time.

"I've been a competitive swimmer for 15 years and even I got caught in a rip current and it was very troubling to swim through," Cole said. "And just having the knowledge of knowing where to swim during that is really helpful."

Cole plans to attend the University of Texas at Austin in the fall to study International Relations and Global Studies.

