West Oso ISD closes JFK Elementary after an employee tests positive for the coronavirus

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a letter sent out by West Oso ISD Principal Marcy Davis, parents were informed about a positive COVID-19 test from an employee at John F. Kennedy Elementary.

As a result, the campus is being shut down and students who attend JFK are now being asked to quarantine and attend school virtually.

District leaders did not specify when the school will reopen. According to Principal Davis, the building will be sanitized. Contact tracing has also begun.

