Jim Hogg County ISD to require masks in school

JIM HOGG COUNTY, Texas — As COVID-19 cases rise and schools begin to come back into session, the safety of students is a top priority for many school districts.

According to a social media post by Jim Hogg County Judge Juan Carlos Guerra, JHC ISD is taking precautions to protect students against rising case numbers.

“We support this action taken by JHCISD 100%. We look forward to continue working together with them and in helping in anyway we can,” said Guerra.

JHCISD protocols are set to go into effect August 14 and are to be followed as instructed.

For parents looking for more information about JHC ISD COVID protocols here is a bulleted list below.

JHCISD will require masks/face covering on all district property and buses.

Proof of COVID positive is required, 10-day quarantine required and return with a negative test.

Administrator/parent identified close contact requires minimum of 7-day quarantine, then eligible to test and return with a negative test.

JHCISD will notify parents of campus positives.

JHCISD will continue with Contact Tracing after exposure.

JHCISD will provide testing upon parent request, due to exposure or manifesting symptoms and at district discretion.

JHCISD will require staff to screen themselves before arriving at work.

JHCISD will utilize a COVID student screener, periodically throughout the day.

District sanitation will continue throughout the day to include 260-degree mister, disinfectant, and air purifiers.

Remote conferencing instruction will be available for student either COVID positive or exposed for up to 20 days, at 10-day increments. Any additional days will require an approved waiver by TEA.

