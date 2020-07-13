Jim Hogg County issues emergency order suspending face to face instruction in schools until after October 2

Officials cited a provision in the Texas Education Agency's policy that allows for remote learning as long as attendance is accurately posted daily.

JIM HOGG COUNTY, Texas — With school districts across Texas scrambling to put distance learning and sanitation measures in place in time for classes in August, Jim Hogg County has decided not to return to campus for a while.

Jim Hogg County Judge Juan Carlos Guerra has issued an emergency order saying that face to face instruction for students will not happen until after October 2.

County and district officials cited a provision in the Texas Education Agency's policy that allows for remote learning as long as attendance is accurately posted daily.

Tanya Ramirez, who is a mother of three, said she understands why this decision was made, and she supports it.

"I'd rather have my kids at home where I know they're OK, they're protected, than in the classroom where you don't know where everyone has been at or what they're doing on the weekends," Ramirez said.

Judge Guerra said while his county's positive numbers for the coronavirus is relatively low compared to other counties, no major medical center in that area prompted him to take action to keep the community safe.

