Jim Hogg, Premost ISD not interested in the return of UIL fall sports

Another big question about the beginning of the new school year focuses on sports.

TEXAS, USA — The state University Interscholastic League is calling for the return of fall sports and a number of school district leaders are not excited about that idea.

Our Michael Gibson first spoke with Jim Hogg ISD Superintendent Dr. Susana Garza. He asked, “As a superintendent, what’s on your mind right now as you approach the beginning of school with so much uncertainty?"



Dr. Garza responded, ”Making sure our schedules are clean and ready to go. Our technology is ready to go. Our budget is approved, and we’re ready to hit the ground running.”

Garza said Jim Hogg ISD will start the school year on August 13. Back to school means back to distance-learning instead of in-classroom instruction. That will last until at least October 2.

Another big question about the beginning of the new school year focuses on sports. Dr. Garza did tell us that the football team has practiced over the summer, but that has since been stopped. She said sports might be able to start back up after September 6, when the issue will be reevaluated.

“I am not comfortable with Laredo coming to Hebbronville or us going to Laredo, or the Valley or to Corpus," Garza said. "We are very, very concerned.”



Premont ISD Superintendent Steve VanMatre has those same concerns. His district will offer distance-learning beginning August 24. Classes on campus won't begin until at least October 9.

That date to return to class also has a big impact on fall sports there. VanMatre told us safety is always and has always been their number one priority. He anticipates that all the non-district games will be wiped out, particularly in football.



Both superintendents agree that the safety and well-being of their students and staff are their top priorities. They feel that distance-learning is the safest option right now.

As far as the return of sports, they don’t feel comfortable right now with that happening as the COVID surge continues.

