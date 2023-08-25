Grow Local South Texas is giving kids hands-on experience with fresh food

The after-school and in-school garden education allows students the opportunity to learn about hands-on all-natural food production and more.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Grow Local South Texas' after-school and in-school garden education returns Aug. 14 to allow community youth the opportunity to learn about hands-on, all-natural food production, sustainability, and healthy food preparation education.

After-school locations include the Antonio E Garcia Arts & Education Center, West Side Helping Hand, and Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Bend.

The Mary Grett Transition Center is the only location currently offering in-school gardening skills classes.

Classes are held at least twice a week at each location, and currently serve children ages 5-17 after-school, and students ages 17-21.

Engaging, mostly outdoor activities and lessons introduces children to new foods, healthy eating and agricultural concepts, while incorporating math, science, teamwork and other valuable skills.



