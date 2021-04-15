Kingsville ISD Superintendent pleas to state legislators about extra financial help for the school district

Currently, we're in the legislative session, which means decisions are being made.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kingsville Independent School District Superintendent paid a visit to our legislators to talk about the importance of public schools and the need for funding.

Dr. Cissy Perez, the district's superintendent, said she took the opportunity to meet with the folks behind the decision and reminded them that Kingsville ISD students and staff are doing their part in the classroom and hopefully they can get some extra financial help.

"We are being informative and willing to communicate about some of the struggles that schools and districts are going through so that way they will know, they will understand, they'll have a purpose for voting for or against a particular bill," Dr. Perez said.

"We need all the money we can get to support the technology, the Wi-Fi also the mental trauma that our students have been facing through this time of COVID, and our teachers."

Dr. Perez said the decisions being made right now affect all public schools, which in our area, is a lot.

