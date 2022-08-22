Kingsville ISD students return to the classroom

KINGSVILLE, Texas — 3NEWS has been the Coastal Bend’s back-to-school headquarters-- answering the questions parents have and celebrating the first day of classes.
Monday, August 22, students and staff at Kingsville ISD returned to the classroom and before the first bell rang, they spent the morning with First Edition.
Superintendent Dr. Cissy Perez is looking forward to a successful school year.
“We’re putting everything negative behind us and focusing on the positive,” said Dr. Perez. “Our students have excelled in academics and in everything else.”
With safety concerns at the forefront this school year the district hired new security officers. The officers trained to be the first line of defense against an active shooter.
“They’re going to be armed and keeping us all safe,” said Dr. Perez.
The district is looking forward to another successful school year.
"We know our students are going to do a great job on the field, on the court, in the classroom because we are Brahmas," said High School Principal Dr. Alys Williams.
