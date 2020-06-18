KINGSVILLE, Texas — Kingsville ISD's Superintendent Kamara Adams confirmed with 3News that summer school for all grade levels has been canceled.

Adams said the district wasn't able to obtain all the safety requirements needed to protect students and staff, such as plexiglass dividers and touch-less hand sanitizer stations.

"This decision was not made lightly," Kamara said. "There's a great responsibility we have for the community and safety remains first above all."

Kamara said the district was expecting a couple hundred students to begin summer school on June 22. However, the rise in coronavirus cases has left school leaders uncomfortable with the idea of reopening their doors.

Adams added that a "Bridge Program" is a potential idea that could begin sometime before the first day of school on August 24 to help students who may have needed to attend summer school.

