Kingsville ISD extends remote learning after learning of ‘New Year’s Eve Spike’

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Kingsville ISD announced Saturday, January 9 that the district will extend remote learning January 11 and 12 after learning of a New Year’s Eve Spike.

The district stated, “We anticipated we would be finding out, around this time, if there was going to be a New Year’s Eve spike and unfortunately it has come to fruition."

Initially on Monday, Jan. 11, 45-percent of students were set to be back at school. The district said they need to do the safest possible actions for all students and employees to try “to squash this spike.”

All employees are expected to return to their campus on Wednesday, January 13 unless they are pending COVID test results or are COVID positive. In person learning will also resume on January 13. The campuses will be sanitized while closed for in person learning.

