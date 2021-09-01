Kingsville ISD extends remote learning after learning of ‘New Year’s Eve Spike’

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Kingsville ISD announced Saturday, January 9 that the district will extend remote learning January 11 and 12 after learning of a New Year’s Eve Spike.
The district stated, “We anticipated we would be finding out, around this time, if there was going to be a New Year’s Eve spike and unfortunately it has come to fruition."
Initially on Monday, Jan. 11, 45-percent of students were set to be back at school. The district said they need to do the safest possible actions for all students and employees to try “to squash this spike.”
All employees are expected to return to their campus on Wednesday, January 13 unless they are pending COVID test results or are COVID positive. In person learning will also resume on January 13. The campuses will be sanitized while closed for in person learning.
RELATED: Kingsville ISD makes preemptive switch to virtual learning to prevent post-holiday spike in COVID-19 cases
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Nueces County Health District preparing for Phase 1B COVID-19 vaccine distribution
- 69 arrested, 4 dead, 50 DC police officers injured amid pro-Trump riots at the U.S. Capitol
- Corpus Christi woman at pro-Trump rally in D.C.: 'It was troublesome. As a Trump supporter I don't condone any type of violence.'
- WATCH: Sen. Ted Cruz's remarks moments before US Capitol stormed by pro-Trump rioters