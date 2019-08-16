KINGSVILLE, Texas — As the Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings this week for schools across the Lone Star State, one area school district has made tremendous improvements.

The Kingsville Independent School District went from an F rating to a B, and officials there said the achievement has a lot to do with changes they have made throughout the year -- one of those being their new Superintendent Elida Bera, who joined in November of last year.

Bera brought in an assistant superintendent along with director of instructional services.

The district said the hard work does not stop there.

"If there are no expectations, people sometimes get complacent," said Brandon Greenwood, vice president of the Kingsville ISD Board of Trustees. "I think our superintendent came in with a plan. I think she executed her plan along with her team and expectations set forth, and teachers and students met those expectations."

The A-F rating reflects how students perform on standardized tests, how they improved on the tests, and performance among student groups in different racial and socioeconomic backgrounds.

