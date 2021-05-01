Kingsville ISD makes preemptive switch to virtual learning to prevent post-holiday spike in COVID-19 cases

The district had been allowing face-to-face instruction, but made the decision to go virtual for the rest of this week to keep holiday COVID-19 cases from growing.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Students in the Kingsville Independent School District have one more day of winter vacation before classes start back up, but they won't be heading back to campus.

The district has gone virtual. Kingsville ISD Superintendent Dr. Cissy Reynolds-Perez said because of the COVID-19 threat, teachers and staff could also be working from home.

The superintendent said she was hoping to avoid a post-Christmas holiday outbreak throughout the school system. The district decided to have all students stay home and attend virtual classroom lessons until January 11.

Now, it turns out a number of teachers and district staff are going to have to go virtual as well.

"Early this morning, we had about 10 people out for COVID leave, whether it was exposure or tested positive," Reynolds-Perez said. "This development may result in the district keeping all teachers home this week."

"I alerted them to stay tuned, to have their devices ready and their hotspots ready to take home if needed, and that I would let them know by the end of the day if we, as a staff, are going to go ahead and proceed with remote for the rest of the week," Reynolds-Perez said.

She eventually decided against the move, but said she will re-visit the issue again on Tuesday. On Wednesday, all students will be going to class virtually.

On Monday, Jan. 11, 45-percent of students are set to be back at school.

The district had been allowing for face-to-face instruction, but made the decision to go virtual for the rest of this week in an effort to keep holiday COVID-19 cases from popping up at the schools.

The superintendent said this latest plan of action is just another in a long line of changes the district has had to make to try and stay one step ahead of COVID-19.

