Kingsville ISD parents to discuss 4-day school week at meeting Thursday night

The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. at the high school's FEMA dome.

Example video title will go here for this video

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Parents of Kingsville ISD students will meet with the superintendent Thursday evening to weigh school calendar options, including the possibility of a 4-day school week.

The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. at the high school's FEMA dome.

Superintendent Cissy Reynolds-Perez said there are several school calendar options that she wants to discuss with parents. After tonight's meeting, she plans to take the matter to the school board for a vote on April 4.

Kingsville ISD recently received a designation as a District of Innovation -- something that is allowing the district to think outside of the box.

Perez told 3NEWS that she has reached out to community agencies to see if they are interested in offering activities for kids on those Fridays they have off when parents work.

Those spots include the Boys and Girls Club of Kingsville, the city's parks and recreation department and the Kingsville Boxing Club.

3NEWS MSJ Bill Churchwell contributed to this story.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!