x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Education

Kingsville ISD releases back to school reminder

In-person learning for students who've chosen that option begins on January 11.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kingsville ISD is reminding families of their post holiday break plans.

All Kingsville students will return to remote learning on January 6.

In-person learning for students who've chosen that option begins on January 11.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

RELATED: There's still a wait for COVID vaccinations for educators in the Coastal Bend, but health officials say there is a plan

RELATED: Refugio ISD extends remote learning after students, staff report positive COVID-19 results

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: