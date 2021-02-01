Kingsville ISD releases back to school reminder

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kingsville ISD is reminding families of their post holiday break plans.
All Kingsville students will return to remote learning on January 6.
In-person learning for students who've chosen that option begins on January 11.
