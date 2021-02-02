Kingsville ISD will begin vaccinating employees on campus this month

The superintendent said Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid agreed it was much easier on everyone for the vaccinations to take place at the schools.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Employees with the Kingsville ISD have to be breathing a big sigh of relief after they heard they will soon be getting the COVID-19 vaccine.



Kingsville ISD Superintendent Dr. Cissy Perez-Reynolds is excited over the plans to vaccinate all of her employees on February 9. Those 350 to 400 employees won’t have to leave the school to go to a drive-thru clinic.

The superintendent said that Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid agreed it was much easier on everyone for the vaccinations to take place at the schools.

"He [Madrid] has agreed to allow our nurses to give the vaccines on the campuses because since it is the school day, it’s getting a little bit more difficult to try and allow everybody to leave to go to the JK Northway all at the same time," Perez-Reynolds said. "We didn’t want them to miss any more instructional time and he completely understood that.”

60-percent of Kingsville students are back in the classroom while 40-percent remain at home.

It’s hoped that with all the school employees getting vaccinated, it might help relieve some of the stress. We are told that parents will continue to be allowed to make the decision on whether it’s best for their child to attend school in the classroom or whether their student needs to stay online.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.