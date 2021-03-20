Kingsville professor among 12 given international award

Dr. Jingbo Louise Liu, who works at both TAMUK and the TAMU Energy Institute named for honor

KINGSVILLE, Texas —

Texas A&M Kingsville professor Dr. Jingbo Louise Liu has been named one of 12 awardees the IUPAC 2021 Distinguished Women in Chemistry or Chemical Engineering.

The award was created to celebrate International Day of Women and Girls in Science this past February and will be handed out in a ceremony this August..

Dr. Liu is among a list of 12 women scientists which include;

Professor Abeer Al Bawab, The University of Jordan, Amman, Jordan

Professor Anne Andrews, University of California in Los Angeles, CA, USA

Professor Mei-Hung Chiu, National Taiwan Normal University, Taipei, China/Taipei

Professor Jingbo Liu, Texas A&M University-Kingsville and TAMU Energy Institute, TX, USA

Professor Katja Loos, University of Groningen, Netherlands

Professor Marcy Towns, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, USA

Professor Françoise M. Winnik, University of Helsinki, Finland

Professor Barbara Baird, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY, USA

Dr. Rachel Mamlok-Naaman, The Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel

Professor Kyoko Nozaki, The University of Tokyo, Japan

Professor Martina Stenzel, University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia

Professor Supawan Tantayanon, Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok, Thailand

The awards program, initiated as part of the 2011 International Year of Chemistry celebrations, was created to acknowledge and promote the work of women chemists/chemical engineers worldwide.

These 12 awardees have been selected based on excellence in basic or applied research, distinguished accomplishments in teaching or education, or demonstrated leadership or managerial excellence in the chemical sciences.

Prof. Christopher Brett, President of IUPAC, commented: “The group of this year’s awardees comprises highly worthy recipients from all over the world who have all made a significant contribution to advancing the chemical and chemical engineering sciences. The award has been the focus of increasing attention since its inception in 2011, the International Year of Chemistry, and that we certainly plan to continue in the future.”

The International Day of Women and Girls in Science is a global day celebrating achievement and promoting full and equal access to and participation in science for women and girls.

The day marks a call to action for further achieve gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.