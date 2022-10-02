Kolda Elementary rezoning to feed into Kaffie Middle School

Students will be zoned to Kaffie starting with the 2023-24 school year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CCISD announced on Tuesday that Kolda Elementary graduates will be zoned to Kaffie Middle School starting with the 2023-24 school year.

As part of efforts to relieve overcrowding at Kaffie, Kolda students had been zoned to Adkins Middle School in 2019.

Right now there's an exception for Kolda students with siblings who will be attending Adkins in 2023-2024.

